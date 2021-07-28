Rosario Dawson, who will star in the Ahsoka Tano series, confirmed the casting of two actors for the show. The news had already been discussed a few weeks ago.

Star wars it is a complex and almost inexhaustible universe. The brand has spread more than ever in the last two years, after the launch of Disney + It will mean a space for all related titles to be saved. Animated films, series and productions have increasingly expanded a plot that marks milestones in the industry and sentiments in the hearts of thousands of fans around the world. Now, one more show will join the catalog: Ahsoka.

The title will star Rosario Dawson, who already played the character in the second season of The Mandalorian. However, he is no longer the only confirmed star for the project.

A few weeks ago, information was leaked by the media that moved many fans. Two characters from the series Rebels they appeared as probabilities to return in said delivery. The incredible thing were the two actors associated with the corresponding roles.

However, it was not a fan cast, but a rumor with very reliable sources. Now it is no longer a commentary, is a reality. Mena massoud, protagonist of the live action of Aladdin, will give life to Ezra. In the same way, Lars Mikkelsen, brother of Mads mikkelsen, will personify the Grand Admiral Thrawn. The Dane had already given his voice to this imperial officer in Rebels.

The news was ratified by Dawson, who shared a story in his Instagram quoting another user. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

The series based on part of the life of the Padawan of the great Anakin Skywalker / Darth vader It will surely arrive at the end of 2022. The premiere will take place on said streaming platform.