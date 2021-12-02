Furious, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, It will be the next film by Anya Taylor-Joy and today we know the change in its protagonists.

It has long been confirmed that Mad Max: Fury Road it was going to have a prequel. Is about Furious, a new film that will say goodbye to the actors we all know and will add new faces to its history. On this occasion, the film directed by George Miller will feature the leading role of Anya Taylor-Joy, who will play the role of the character played by Charlize Theron in 2015.

Abandonment of one of its stars

Recently, it was revealed that one of the leads dropped out of the project. This is Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, whom we have seen as Black Manta in Aquaman and Cal Abar in Watchmen. According Deadline, the actor had to say goodbye to Furiosa as he had several scheduling problems. Likewise, the portal ensures that the cause of the withdrawal is a project that has been developing for a long time and that the actor is passionate about. Although this news took everyone by surprise, the truth is that they have already found a replacement for the role.

Who will be the substitute?

Following the departure of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from Furious, Warner Bros decided to hire Tom Burke, known for starring in the series Cormoran Strike, which adapts the literary saga of JK Rowling. On the other hand, we have also seen it in The Souvenir and in Mank, where he is responsible for giving life to the young Orson Welles. Soon we will see him perform in The wonder, Netflix’s adaptation of the book The Prodigy by Emma Donoghe, which will star Florence Pugh.

As for the prequel to Mad maxAt the moment, few details are known. It is known that Furiosa will have new characters in its history, but nothing is known about them. This film will seek to tell the origins of the character that Charlize Theron played in 2015, and it will be very different from Fury Road. Filming is expected to begin this summer in Australia, and in addition to starring Anya, it also has Chris Hemsworth in its cast.

The film will only hit theaters in 2024. The script is signed by George Miller with Doug Mitchell.