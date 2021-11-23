Do you like documentary series of real cases? Then you have to sign up Reasonable doubt: tale of two kidnappings on the failure of the Mexican judicial system in a case documented by Roberto Hernández.

Also this day will be released Azzurri: Road to Wembley, on the path of the Italian team to get the Eurocop 2020.

Wednesday, November 24

Wednesdays are usually entertaining days on the platform and this was not going to be less. You can enjoy season 4 of Sunset, the golden mile (and get your long teeth in passing) as well as from the miniseries A very real story and new episodes of the anime Edens Zero.

The LGBTQ-themed movie Wound It can also be seen on Wednesday with the children’s musical PetiRoja.

Thursday November 25

Ls season 5 of the adult animated series F is for Family opens on Thursday, in addition to the first of the Japanese Super crooks. You can also enjoy season 1 of Becoming God in Florida, with Kirsten Dunst.

Friday, November 26

The rest of the week’s releases by Netflix are concentrated on Friday. That day you will have at your disposal season 1 of the Taiwanese series The night light and the entertaining gastronomy program Chocolate Academy.

The movie in a romantic comedy tone A castle for Christmas lands on Friday, along with the animation tape for adults The green snake and the french film Rich and pampered.

Documentary lovers will also be able to see In Depth: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier.

Sunday November 28

For Sunday Netflix has reserved the fantastic youth series Elves.

What to see on HBO Max

This is all you can watch this week on HBO Max.

Monday, November 22

The great series Succession is now available with its episode number 6 as well as chapter 5 of Insecure and the 5th also of Larry david. Equally Rick & Morty: Samurai & Shogun 2 It is also here for you to have a laugh.

Tuesday 23 November

The proposals Axios, All American, Wild Republic and Real time with Bill Maher add episodes to their seasons tomorrow Tuesday.

Wednesday, November 24

Chapter 2 of season 8 of The Flash lands on Wednesday with the first two of the first season of Black & Missing.

Thursday November 25

The series DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and The sex life of college girls add chapters together with Gossip girl, and two more than Black & Missing.

Friday, November 26

Friday opens Christmas in 8 Bits and new episodes of Paco’s men, Batwoman and Dry Water.

Saturday, November 27

The titles Nancy drew and Gomorrah They will also have new chapters on Saturday.

Sunday November 28

Sunday will be buzzing on HBO Max. You can see season 1 (the first six chapters) of Kamikaze as well as the first two of Come on Juan. All the Other and Blade Runner: The Black Lotus They will also have a new chapter.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Few releases for this week on Amazon.

Wednesday, November 24

Are you a follower of the series Hanna? Well, season 3 hits the catalog on Wednesday.

Friday, November 26

Two premieres are reserved for Friday. Anni da Cane, which tells the story of a clumsy, imaginative and tormented teenager named Stella, and the Spanish comedy film Derailed, about three friends from their youth who, in the midst of their 40s, embark on an Interrail to honor the last wishes of their recently deceased friend.