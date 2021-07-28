Within the Netflix premieres, more original productions are beginning to be observed. The growth of Disney Plus is compounded by the appearance of HBO Max in the region. What generates this? Reduction in the amount of content produced by other firms. Then, Netflix has less available when it comes to drawing from other sources.

Its series section will be marked by the return of productions such as Valeria and a handful of animes. This last genre is one of Netflix’s current interests, focused on expanding its platform and offering more proposals within that universe. Therefore arrive Darwin’s game Y Shaman king, for instance.

As for movies, the platform will incorporate several productions made in Latin America, such as The kingdom. Among the various pieces he moves, perhaps the most important is Beckett. It stars John David Washington, who has been making solid performances in both series and movies. Below you can see all the Netflix releases during the month of August 2021.

Netflix premieres: series and anime

Darwins’s game, season 1 – August 1.

UFOs: Declassified Top Secret Projects, season 1 – August 3.

Control Z, season 2 – August 4.

In the kitchen with Paris Hilton, season 1 – August 4.

Hit & Run – 6th August.

Shaman king – August 9.

Lokillo: Nothing is the same – August 12.

Al Rawabi Girls School – August 12.

The kingdom – August 12.

Valeria, season 2 – August 13.

Forever and ever – August 13.

New cherry flavor – August 13.

Rascal does not dream, season 1 – August 15.

The defeated – August 18th.

The director – 20th of August.

Everything will be fine – 20th of August.

The Witcher: the wolf’s nightmare – August 23rd.

Clickbait – August 25th.

Edens zero – 26 of August.

Good girls, season 4 – August 31.

Films

The crime of Father Amaro – August 1.

The intruders – August 3rd.

Deadly move – August 4th.

Twice you – 6th August.

The two queens – 6th August.

Cloud – 6th August.

Welcome to Marwen -. 6th August.

Alive – 6th August.

Hotel transylvania 3 – August 8.

The souvenir – August 10.

The goddess of asphalt – August 11.

The kissing booth – August 11.

Becket – August 13.

Calls to spy – August 15th.

Grace’s possession – August 15th.

Only mine – August 15th.

Sputnik – August 15th.

The art of defending yourself – 17 of August.

The postcard killer – 17 of August.

In the best moment – August 18th.

Diaries of an exchange – August 18th.

Modern loves – August 18th.

The black island – August 18th.

Sweet girl – 20th of August.

The ancient ways – August 25th.