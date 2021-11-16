Black Friday is just around the corner, but some discounts have already turned into a real candy in the days before. It is the case of Taurus MyCook kitchen machines, a multifunctional ally that not only cooks in four easy steps, but it will also be your perfect pinche.

Say goodbye to all the unpleasant tasks you can have in the kitchen and let Taurus MyCook chop, chop, knead, cook, grind or weigh all your favorite ingredients for you, or directly let it his more than 7,000 recipes become your daily menu.

All this as a preview of Black Friday with the lowest price in its history, with a 44% discount on the Taurus MyCook Touch and a (hold on) 53% on the Taurus MyCook One to make it easier than ever to have them in your home





Taurus Mycook Touch

The ‘biggest’ of the Taurus MyCook kitchen robots arrives with its version unlimited and pass 890.00 euros just € 499.00, A real bargain for a kitchen jeep. Wi-Fi connectivity that allows you to program shopping lists, recipes or receive cooking signals along with a repertoire of more than 10,000 recipes so you never get bored of cooking.

What’s more, gives you a hand on a nutritional level Because their recipes explain to you how many kcal they have, how much fat or how much protein, so if you are after a treasure that helps you with the scale, you should have no doubts.

If we add to this his two ways of cooking, the manual and the guide, perfect for those who want to complicate their lives a little or for those who want to improvise their own recipes, the decision is more than clear.

A precise and powerful induction, faster heating speed, precise cooking and also easy to clean. If you had a letter to Santa Claus on hand, you can save it a month in advance.





Taurus Mycook Touch Unlimited Edition – Kitchen Robot, wifi, 1600W, 2L, 140 degrees, multifunction, mycook app, thousands of recipes, connectable with your smartphone, 2-level steamer Read: the legendary Mallorcan donuts with a hole (and the bloody history they commemorate)

Taurus MyCook One

Saying ‘little brother’ is an offense for the Taurus MyCook One, another super versatile kitchen robbery that puts at your fingertips more than 7,000 recipes for any type of dish. And if above is planted in only 599.00 euros 279.00 euros, how to resist. In addition, to avoid complications with it, you can filter by the food, the occasion or the time of the recipe, so you will not have to rack your brains to choose your daily menu.

Also powerful induction, nutritional information and the always at hand myCook app, Perfect for interacting with other myCook club members, this Taurus prodigy is a culinary temptation that will have you wondering why you hadn’t gotten the hang of it before.

A blessing that is consolidated with its multifunctional character, where smooth and save time and effort with small kitchen gestures, or with its ‘Cooking in 4 steps’ process, where you will only have to weigh the ingredients on the scale – already integrated -, select the time, adjust the temperature and regulate the speed.

Cooking has never been so fast, simple, clean and cheap.

Taurus Mycook One – Multifunction Intelligent Kitchen Robot, 1600 W, 2 liters, mycook App with Thousands of Recipes, 10 Speeds, steamer, recipe book, Gray Trim, Plastic | Stainless Steel

