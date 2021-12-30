Dec 29, 2021 at 18:08 CET



The PP would win the elections in Castile and Leon and could rule with an absolute majority in the best vote estimate, since it would add between 38 and 42 attorneys, as reflected in the Sigma Dos barometer for CyLTV, which places the PSOE as the second force politics (between 28 and 31 seats) and Vox, with between 5 and 7 representatives, as a key party in case the ‘popular’ could not govern alone, while Ciudadanos could be left without representation or reach a parliamentarian and we can would grow more than one point on its 2019 results and achieve between two and three deputies. UPL could add another to its current representation 4 in the House.

This is the scenario posed by the survey, carried out between November 29 and December 21 of 4,000 Castilian and Leonese citizens of legal age through a telephone and online questionnaire, just when the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, decided to dissolve the Cortes and convene elections for February 13.

Thus, a little less than two months before the elections in Castilla y León are held on February 13, the Popular Party would be the most voted with 40.1 percent of the votes, compared to the 31.9 percent that he obtained in the previous elections, which gave him 29 seats in the Cortes, so it would rise more than eight points and between nine and 13 more seats.

The results would place the PSOE as the second most voted force, with 32.3 percent, so it would lose almost three points compared to the previous results in which with 35.2 percent and 35 attorneys it was the formation with the most props. His range would be between 28 and 31 attorneys. Vox would rise as the third force politics in Castilla y León with 9.7 percent of the votes, compared to 5.5 percent in the 2019 elections, with which he entered the chamber with a representative. Now it could win between five and seven seats.

Ciudadanos, a partner in the PP government in the now dissolved legislature, would go from third to fifth position since it would lose more than ten points, falling from 15.1 percent, with which it reached 12 seats, to 5 percent to fight for obtaining a solicitor. It would be the formation that would experience the greatest decline in the parliamentary arch, to the point of questioning its representation.

United we can would also overtake the orange formation and it would rank as the fourth most voted party with 6.2 percent compared to 5 percent two years ago. This would allow him to consolidate the two current attorneys or even win one more. In these elections, United We can go as a coalition. The survey indicates that UPL would get 3 percent of support and two attorneys; XAV 0.6 percent and its current representative is in question. Other parties would add 3.1 percent of the electorate, always according to the Sigma Dos poll for Cyl TV.

The PP would achieve between 38 and 42 attorneys, a range that would mean that the popular have between nine and 13 more representatives than in 2019, which could mean the absolute majority. Vox would obtain between five and seven attorneys, compared to the only one it has, which shows that, in the least favorable scenario for the popular, the union of PP and Vox would allow Fernández Mañueco to form a Government.

In the event that Ciudadanos achieved representation – the survey indicates that it would aspire to a maximum of one compared to 12 in 2019 – and the PP reached at least 40 seats, they could also govern hand in hand.

For its part, the PSOE would get between 28 and 31 attorneys, between seven and four less than the current 35; United We can keep the two it has or add one more seat, UPL would get two seats, one more than it has, and Por Ávila would lose its only attorney or keep the one it has.

Provincial vote

By provinces, the survey indicates that the PP would be the most voted force in all except in Soria, where the PSOE would win, the second party with the most support in the eight remaining provinces. Vox would break in as the third force in all of Castilla y León, except in León, where it is UPL who occupies that position. United We can overtake Ciudadanos in all squares except Salamanca, Valladolid and Zamora. In Soria, the sum of other parties would surpass United We Can and Por Ávila would also overtake the purple formation in Ávila.

Regarding the intention to vote, in Burgos and Soria, the PP and the PSOE would play a prosecutor; in Valladolid a representative would be disputed between the popular and Ciudadanos. In León the seat would be disputed by the Socialists and United We Can. In the case of Ávila, the situation would be between Vox and Por Ávila and in Zamora it would be between PP and Vox.

Zamora

In Zamora, the PP would give the sorpasso to the PSOE as the most voted party with 43.3 per cent of the votes and would gain nine points compared to the results of 2019. The Socialists would be the second formation with the most support, with 33.8 percent and would lose almost three points. Vox would grow almost four points and would be placed as the third most voted force, achieving 9 percent of the support. Ciudadanos would achieve 4.7 per kineto of support, falling almost nine and a half points, being the fourth most voted force, followed by Podemos with 4.3 percent, which would increase almost one point.

The PP would be able to add one more representative to the three it has in the best estimate, and one would be disputed with Vox that in the best fork would break into the parliamentary arch with a representative. The PSOE would keep the three it has.

Avila

The PP, with 45.3 percent of the votes, would strengthen its leadership in Ávila where he would achieve 4 attorneys, one more than in 2019, with 36.5 percent of the votes. The PSOE would continue as the second most supported force and would retain 2 attorneys, although it would lose almost three points to 25.8 percent.

In the case of elections being held today, Vox, with 9.9 percent of the votes, would rise more than four points and in the best estimate it could achieve a prosecutor, so it would overtake Ciudadanos, who would be left without representation. Ciudadanos collapsed and fell almost nine points, with 4.3 percent of the vote.

Burgos

In Burgos, the PP would regain leadership as the most voted force with 36.4 percent compared to 28.4 percent in 2019, which would rise from three attorneys to four or five in the best range. The PSOE would become the second party with the support of 35 percent compared to 37.4 percent in the previous elections. The result would imply keeping the five attorneys or losing one, which would be disputed with the PP.

If today there were elections, Vox would achieve representation by entering with a prosecutor and Ciudadanos would lose the two it has. The data confirms the decrease of Ciudadanos, from 5.9 percent of votes now estimated to 17.5 percent in 2019. Podemos would maintain a representative with 9.1 percent of the votes.

Lion

In León, the PP would become the most voted party, with the support of 33.5 percent of the votes, increasing almost six points compared to 2019 when it achieved 27.7 percent and achieving five representatives, one more than currently. For its part, the PSOE would drop a little more than four points and would rank as the second party with the most votes, achieving 31.5 percent compared to 35.7 percent of the previous results. The Socialists, between 4 and 5 attorneys-in-2019 they achieved 6- would dispute a solicitor with Podemos, in the best estimate for the purple formation, which could keep one or remain without representation.

Too, Vox would be the fourth game most voted and would rise almost three points, achieving 7.1 percent compared to 4.2 percent in 2019, ahead of Podemos, which, with 6.7 percent, grows slightly more than one point since in the previous ones it obtained 5 , 5 percent. Ciudadanos plummets from 11.1 to 3.6 percent. UPL increases its presence by adding one to the one it already had and ranking as the third most supported force, with 14 percent of the votes compared to 10.3 percent in 2019.

Palencia

In Palencia, the PP would win one attorney, four, and the PSOE would keep all three, with which no more party would obtain representation since Ciudadanos would lose the one obtained in 2019. In voting intention, the poll data would confirm the PP as the winner of the elections, being the most voted party with 43.8 percent compared to 34 , 9 percent of the previous elections. The PSOE is no longer the most voted force and is in second place with 33.2 percent compared to 36.3 percent in 2019.

Vox overtakes Citizens and it is placed in third position with the support of 10.1 percent, slightly more than four points above the previous data. The intention to vote in the case of Podemos rises from 4.6 percent to 5.7 percent. The orange party disappears from the parliamentary arch, with 5.1 percent of support and losing more than 10 points.

Salamanca

In Salamanca, the PP confirms its leadership and it would repeat as the most voted force with 48.7 percent of support, almost 10 points above 2019. It would be followed by the PSOE, which would lose support by achieving 30.7 percent compared to the previous 33.7 percent. Vox would emerge as the third force with 8.4 percent of the support, increasing almost four points compared to the previous elections (4.8 percent). Ciudadanos would lose 10 and a half points and would obtain the fourth position, with 5.2 percent of the votes. Podemos, with 4.9 percent, would be in fifth place.

The PP would get six attorneys, two more than in 2019. The PSOE would get 3, one less than in the previous results; Vox, with one, would achieve representation and Ciudadanos, would lose the two it achieved in 2019. Podemos would not get representation either.

Segovia

In Segovia, the survey data would place the PP as the most voted force with 43 percent, more than nine points above 2019, followed by the PSOE, which would become the second, with 31.7 percent, compared to 34.2 percent in the 2019 elections. Vox would grow more than four points and would be placed with 10 percent in third position. Ciudadanos would lose 11 points in relation to the previous elections by having 5.5 percent of the support and Podemos would be above the orange formation, with 6.6 percent of the votes gaining just over one point.

Of the 6 attorneys for Segovia, the PP would obtain four, which would win two compared to 2019 and the PSOE would lose one and stay at two. Citizens are left without representation.

Soria

In Soria, the PSOE would be the most voted force with 38.8 percent of the votes, although it would lose two and a half points compared to the 2019 elections. The PP would rise more than eight points, reaching 36.1 percent and standing as the second formation with the most support. Both parties would be between two and three attorneys each in the distribution of the five corresponding to Soria.

For its part, Vox would be the third most voted party, with 7.8 percent, increasing three and a half points, followed by Podemos that with 6.5 percent of support also ahead of Ciudadanos, which lost seven points and average when obtaining 3.9 percent.

Valladolid

The data from Valladolid indicate that the PP would become the most voted party, with 38.5 percent of the votes, growing almost nine points. The PSOE would become the second force with the most support, obtaining 33 percent of the votes, just over two points below the previous reference. Vox, with 12.5 percent of the support, almost six points more than in 2019, would be placed in third place. Ciudadanos would lose almost 12 points and fall to fourth position with 6.1 percent of the votes, followed by Podemos, which would reach 6 percent of support, rising just over one point.

As for the attorneys, the PP would obtain six or seven, two more than in 2019 in the best estimate; the PSOE, five; Vox, two, with what would add one more compared to 2019; Ciudadanos could lose representation or achieve one in the best result according to the poll, with which in the most favorable estimate it would lose two. We can achieve representation with one. At its best, the PP and Citizens would play a prosecutor.