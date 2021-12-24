You already know the trailer for the second season of the Superman & Lois series, but the new poster will become one of your favorites.

The second season of Superman & Lois is approaching, and while the first trailer surely thrilled you, the first poster they released will fill you with joy.

With a simple composition that brings together the Kent family at the center, the art gives off a triangle of fire from the Kryptonian’s shield and presents, on the one hand, an impeccable whiteness and, on the other, all the drama of the character’s life . The latter represented by a stormy sky, helicopters and other elements.

Finally, it bears the legend “Small town, great secrets” and it is reported that the chapters will be available from January 11, 2022 in the United States.

Without further ado, take a look at the poster for the second season of Superman & Lois:

The main cast of Superman & Lois consists of Tyler Hoechling as Clark Kent / Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan, and Alex Garfin as Jordan.

An origin story awaits you in our online store with:

DC Black Label – Superman: Year One

The Super Man who fell to Earth.

From the collapsed towers of Krypton to the bucolic fields of Kansas, from the submerged splendor of Atlantis to the chaotic energy of the Daily Planet, the story of Clark Kent, the last son of the House of El, is the stuff of legend. Now, two of the greatest creators in comics join forces to bring a daring new take on the origin of the Man of Steel.

In Superman: Year One, writer Frank Miller [Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Ronin, Sin City] and artist John Romita Jr. [Iron Man, The Amazing Spider-Man, Kick-Ass] They pool their storytelling talents to reinvent and present the formative tests young Clark must take before claiming his place in our world.

As he learns to balance the great responsibility of his powers against his infinite possibilities, Clark will also have to build his humanity like anyone else … One relationship at a time. Larger than a super powerful adventure, more powerful than a coming of age story, Superman: Year One is a visceral exploration of the fundamental importance of making decisions on this iconic American journey to heroism.

