Just a couple of days until the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are still rivers of rumors coming and going about the production. In recent weeks, several of these flows have been related to the film’s post-credit scenes.. It makes perfect sense, considering that through the teaser, the trailer, and the various TV trailers, there seems to be enough information about the third movie starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: No way home It is presented as a hinge film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This assessment is supported by several reasons. The first has to do with Peter Parker and the exposure suffered in the previous production. To this are added aspects treated in the advances about the film. Will Spider-Man be able to hide his identity again? How much will this cost you? On the other hand, there is the approach to the Multiverse.

After the events of Loki (Kate Herron, 2021), the timelines will be key within Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is likely that through Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) this subject will be treated in depth, taking into account that there are still doubts about the operation of the Multiverse and how the different timelines can be adjusted (or not) according to what has already been developed. Added to this is another variable, which may be related to one of the film’s post-credit scenes.

A possible theory about the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No way home

Spider-Man: No way home It is presented as the prelude to what will happen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022, San Raimi). Everything in terms of advances and graphic proposals seems to have this purpose. The image of Doctor Strange overshadowing Spider-Man. The conflict between the two is insinuated through the stories and, of course, the Multiverse. Therefore, It is not ruled out that one of the post-credit scenes is directly related to this film.

About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness little and nothing is known, beyond some confirmed actors and part of the production team. From We got this covered they comment on the possibility of a production preview by the end of December. However, everything is in the rumor stage. That is why there is a tendency to think that a possible clip related to the Supreme Sorcerer could be presented in Spider-Man: No way home, beyond what the entire development of the film suggests.

In line with the foregoing, it is estimated that another of the post-credit scenes of Spider-Man: No way home will be related to Venom. The character was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Venom: there will be carnage (Andy Serkis, 2021), the second solo production about the character. However, during the previews it did not appear as part of the conflicts. Therefore, perhaps the character played by Tom Hardy appears in a post-credit scene to hint at what this new version of his story with Peter Parker could be like.