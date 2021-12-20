The walking dead It is one of the most important television events in contemporary history. The first seasons of the series generated tons of reactions and debates related to its theme and the drama it exposes: years later, the zombie series continues to be all the rage. The undead plot is just an excuse to explore the human condition through the relationships between the characters. The story starring Andrew Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes, enchanted different generations.

With the passage of time, for not a few people The walking dead turned a kind of guilty pleasure: the narrative had been exhausted, the main actors began to come and go within the story, and although everything suggested attrition, many followers of the series have continued to be hooked on the story. The one that will end next year, when it completes its 11th season.

The first season of The walking dead began airing in 2010. After twelve years, the series will end with a countless leap of dispatched undead and developed human dramas. The beginning was with only six episodes and the end will be with twenty-four seasons. In that journey, one of the doubts is whether the initial protagonist of the story, Rick Grimes, will appear again.

What did Andrew Lincoln say about Rick Grimes returning to The walking dead?

The possibility is on the table. Why? For most of The walking dead, Rick Grimes was the narrative axis that triggered different issues in the story. Therefore, its recent absence generates a kind of contradiction: will the series end without one of its main figures in the story? At the moment, the production has not made further reference to it.

However, Andrew Lincoln did refer to his Rick Grimes character in The walking dead during an interview with SFX magazine:

“I signed for more than one movie. I am part of the production team. I will not direct, because I do not like to look at myself. It would be a counterproductive and painful exercise. It would not happen! Hopefully all of those answers (regarding the character) will be resolved in the coming months.. We need to do the first production well. That is why it has taken longer than we anticipated and, of course, the pandemic. I’m very excited to expand the scale and scope of the story and find out where Rick Grimes is. “

Date of high in Disney plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releases, to the catalog of Star and the best National Geographic documentaries.

It is not a formal confirmation. But it is clear that the story of Rick Grimes within the productions linked to The walking dead It is not completely closed, it only remains to see what it evolves into.