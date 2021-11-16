The operation

Last week, the Chamber of Deputies held a marathon and historic session in which the socialist deputy Jaime Naranjo read 1,300 pages of arguments for almost 15 hours while waiting to have the necessary votes to process the accusation against Piñera, which was approved after almost 24 hours.

Piñera is accused of violating the principle of probity and the right to live in a pollution-free environment, and for having compromised the honor of the nation.

According to the investigation of the Chilean media CIPER and LaBot, included in the “Pandora’s Papers”, Piñera’s children sold the Dominga mining company to businessman Carlos Alberto Delano – a close friend of the president – for 152 million dollars.

The operation, which took place during the first Piñera government (2010-2014), was mostly carried out in the Virgin Islands.

The payment had to be made in three installments. A controversial clause made the last payment conditional on “not establishing an area of ​​environmental protection over the area of ​​operations of the mining company, as claimed by environmental groups.”

Once Piñera assumed power, this area, which encompasses a true natural treasure on the shores of the Pacific, was not considered as a protection zone recommended by his predecessor Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010).