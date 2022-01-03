The Moon Knight series on Disney Plus it could arrive much earlier than we think! The latest news regarding the new marvel series starring Oscar Isaac They are much better than we expected. And they speak of a practically imminent premiere of Moon knight!

From what he has reported Movie Web In this regard, the Moon Knight series would premiere on Disney Plus on next February 2022. They did not say the exact day, but this would mean that in just a month we would have Marc Spector with us.

Although we have already seen a first teaser of the Marvel series, the truth is that it is still we don’t have a trailer for Moon Knight till the date. Therefore, if the information about the Moon Knight premiere in February 2022 is true… The trailer could be right around the corner!

This is quite a surprise on the part of Disney Plus, since they currently have their sights set on The Book of Boba Fett. However, the Star Wars series has already been released and there are weeks until its completion. What if there is a surprise coming up?

The Moon Knight series does not have a trailer yet, could it be just around the corner?

To be honest, The absence of a Moon Knight trailer is slightly surprising. At this point in the game, if we take the Movie Web information as real, we should already have an official preview of it.

Unless there are more surprises than we think, as we reported this morning on Cinemascomics.com. What it would mean to have a character back that we want a lot of money and that it is time to see him in action again as he deserves.

What do you think about it? Do you think we will see Moon Knight next month on Disney Plus?