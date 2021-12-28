The former head of the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, Santiago Nieto Castillo will have a new job as of 2022: he will be a financial advisor to the government of Nayarit. This is how Governor Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero, from the National Regeneration Movement party (Morena), made it up.

In his weekly press conference, the state president commented that Santiago Nieto and a group of lawyers will be his government’s financial advisor. “I was with him raising some things that are very necessary for me: reordering public institutions, managing resources, their transparency and links through intelligence agencies that he knows very well.”

“It is incorporated in January 2022 to give direction to finances, a reengineering and the strengthening of institutions,” added the state governor, whose administration faces a public debt of more than 9,000 million pesos.

Santiago Nieto resigned from the FIU on November 8 after the celebration of his wedding in the city of Antigua, Guatemala was announced in the press, which was also attended by relatives of his marriage, businessmen and politicians from different political parties. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador described the event as “scandalous.”

In the place of Santiago Nieto, the former federal deputy of Morena, Pablo Gómez, was appointed. Despite leaving the current federal administration, the former head of the FIU has expressed his support for the government of President López Obrador. Even on December 21, Santiago Nieto reported that he met with the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López.

“A few days ago I met with the Secretary of the Interior. We touched on various topics of common interest. We continue in the construction of the project to transform the country. Today, I thank you for the new private meeting we had, ”the former head of the FIU wrote on that occasion.

Until now, Santiago Nieto has not expressed any comment regarding what the Nayarit governor said about being a financial advisor to the state administration.

