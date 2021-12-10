The much-rumored name “Mammoth” could be the next name for macOS, according to recent reports.

Apple just registered a new brand for the name “Mammoth”, and it seems to be related to your computer operating system. The company officially launched its macOS 12 a few months ago, which came under the name of macOS Monterey. Here we tell you how to install it and all the news that will come with it to your Mac. However, despite the recent launch of Monterey, it seems that macOS 13 is real enough to name it.

The extension for the trademark would have been approved for use by Apple this November 16, according to the notes. The “Mammoth” trademark is owned by a shell company called Yosemite Research LLC, and in the past it has already owned the name of several versions of macOS, such as macOS 10.10 “Yosemite”. Once Apple is ready to announce its next operating system, this fictitious company transfers the trademark to those of Cupertino –with ‘Mammoth’ the possible next macOS name-.

“Mammoth” has long been speculated for macOS

In June of this year it was reported that Apple had created the trademark for “Mammoth”. In this report it was also speculated that Apple could use the name of Monterey for its next version of macOS. Needless to say, the latter turned out to be true.However, since macOS 10.15 the names “Monterey” and “Mammoth” have been speculated for that version of the system.

However, “Mammoth” appears to be the last registered trademark of a name in California, so Everything indicates that it will be the name of the future macOS 13 whenever it arrives. We will have to wait to see if this rumor turns out to be true, but so far everything seems to point to that it could be without any problem, but do not forget to take all the information with a grain of salt.

Related topics: Mac

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe