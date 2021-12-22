After the explosion of movie streaming services such as Netflix or HBO, similar services appeared but dedicated to the sports sector, such as DAZN. In exchange for a subscription of € 9.99 / month or € 99.99 / year, users of the service have the possibility of enjoying competitions such as F1 or the Premier League.

However, within two seasons, DAZN users will have an important novelty in their catalog, and that is that they will be able to watch up to 5 LaLiga matches, after the agreement reached with Movistar for the television rights of the highest national soccer competition. Even so, it is not all good news, as it has now been known that Account can no longer be shared on DAZN.

You will no longer be able to share an account on DAZN

The information comes from an interview with Veronica Di Quattro with Milano Finan (via adslzone), where the president stated that “Our conditions of service clearly establish that the subscription is personal and non-transferable”, so that many users who shared an account will lose this possibility.

This Week on Netflix: December 20-26, 2021

According to Di Quattro, the change will possibly occur from next season, although The introduction of a new package that includes the possibility of sharing account in DAZN between several devices is not ruled out. “Our goal is always to provide a flexible user experience and therefore we will introduce modular subscriptions according to different needs, for example with family subscription forms”.

Now we just have to wait what price the DAZN subscription will have after taking over the television rights of LaLiga, as well as the price of this supposed family plan. Taking what was seen in Italy as an example, it should be noted that the subscription of the service tripled in price after acquiring the rights to Series A, so it is foreseeable that we will have an increase in our subscription.