Nov 25, 2021 at 1:29 PM CET

Sport.es

The next December 12 the PortAventura Foundation celebrate the ninth edition of its Fun Run charity race, after last year it could not be carried out due to the pandemic.

The race will have a 6 km route through the facilities of PortAventura Park and, as a novelty this year, also by the Ferrari Land park. Thus, runners can enjoy a fun itinerary through the most mythical areas of the resort, such as the Dragon Khan, the Hurakan Condor, Shambhala or Red Force. In addition, after this race, other competitions for boys and girls will be held in the “Village & rdquor; area, in front of the Hotel Caribe.

One more year, all the funds raised will be used for a social project that helps improve the quality of life of people who are at risk of social exclusion. On this occasion, the benefits will go entirely to the provincial association of Tarragona La Muntanyeta, a non-profit organization dedicated to the care of children and adults affected by cerebral palsy or other encephalopathies.

All those who want to enjoy a healthy Sunday with friends or family and, in addition, collaborate in this social initiative, can now register through from this link to the new edition of the race. Furthermore, with the code FUNRUN2021 They will be able to get a 10% discount on the purchase of tickets for the park and on the hotel reservation for the 2021 season.

Ramon Marsal, President of the PortAventura Foundation, has assured that “From the PortAventura Foundation we are very proud to carry out initiatives such as the Fun Run, capable of mobilizing and involving young people and adults from all over the territory in social causes and, in addition, promoting a healthy lifestyle. After nine editions, including this year, the success of this solidarity race & rdquor; is demonstrated.

The PortAventura Foundation, which this year has celebrated its tenth anniversary, has already granted aid worth 8,500,000 euros and has helped more than 60,000 children and young people at risk of exclusion due to health, disability or financial problems.