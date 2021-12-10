The Porsche Track Precision app is now compatible with the Panamera, Cayenne and Taycan

As a manufacturer of sports cars worth its salt, Porsche allows its customers to let their hair down on a circuit with decent enough from the basic models. All the more reason to extend the capabilities of the Porsche Track Precision app to more models in its range.

19 years ago, the Porsche Cayenne changed the history of the brand forever. For the first time, a model appeared that thought fundamentally about utility and versatility, but with the unmistakable touch of the German brand. Less sporty than the 911, yes, but it was still a Porsche.

Since then, Porsche has become primarily a manufacturer of SUVs that makes very good sports cars. In just 18 years the Cayenne in its three generations reached a million units, it took 54 years to achieve the same sales volume with the 911s of all generations.

Another of the models that have increased Porsche sales is the Panamera, and the Taycan is doing the same in terms of electric cars, so Porsche already had a detail with these three model ranges – the Macan is missing, but it should not delay-. You have added them to the app Porsche track precision as compatible models.

This application, exclusive to iPhone mobile phones, iPad tablets and Apple Watch watches, was launched in 2020 with connectivity with Apple CarPlay and connection with the sensors of the car itself. The first models with full compatibility were for logical reasons the Porsche 911 and the 718 Boxster / Cayman. The first version dates from 2015.

From now on, the Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan can provide telemetry data to the mobile phone to record the GPS position, speed, revolutions, use of the accelerator and brake, intervention of the stability / traction control (PTM), angle of rotation of the steering wheel and accelerometers. Apple Watch can add driver pulse data.

The application connects to the vehicle through the WiFi connection of the connectivity module, Porsche Communication Management (PCM). From there all the information is extracted, which can be superimposed on a video to have a spectacular video of our Porsche marking times in more than 300 circuits throughout the world. A second GoPro-type camera is supported as a video source.

The information that this mobile application collects also serves to “educate” customers on circuit driving, where finesse are often more important than roughness. Of course, it is an essential requirement to have the Sport Chrono package, which is more than just a stopwatch on the dashboard.

In fact, you can compare the performance against other drivers. In the case of the Nürburgring Norschleife, the best can dream of approaching the times imposed by the Taycan Turbo, Panamera Turbo S and Cayenne Turbo GT, the best of their respective categories in series production.

For registrable series production cars they perform exceptionally well. Recent tests such as those of the new Macan GTS and Taycan GTS reaffirm us in that feeling, the roads fall short for those powers and the possibilities of steering, suspension, brakes, etc. In a circuit is where they can be enjoyed the most, and safely.

In fact, on more than one occasion the more powerful versions of the Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan can achieve times worthy of some Porsche classics, obviously with lower powers, but it is evident that the technique and the good work of the German brand progresses in this sense.

Obviously, there are some limitations, the Porsche 911 (991 from 2015 and 992), 718 range (from 2015), as well as the Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan model 2022 are compatible. The latest version of the application is 3.0, has a score of 3.9 / 5. There is no version of Android because Porsche has been saying for years that the proportion of Porsche customers with Android is a minority.

The difference with respect to other existing applications is very evident, it does everything alone, it is not necessary to mix the video from the cameras with the telemetry, and the connection to the car’s sensors provides much more precise information. Very few manufacturers have made something like this available to their customers.