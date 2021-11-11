It is unique in the world and now it has an owner. The Porsche 911 Turbo S that pays tribute to the Mexican pilot Pedro Rodriguez It has already been auctioned in Mexico City.

This vehicle was carefully designed by Porsche so that no one could reproduce one exactly the same.

Its bodywork incorporates the blue and orange color scheme of the 917 KH with which Rodríguez helped win the 1970 and 1971 Constructors’ World Cups.

The wheels are painted in gloss black and the doors add the number 2 in black over a white circle.

Another detail that makes it unique is the engraving of the names of the eight races he won. Rodriguez with the 917 KH under the rear wing.

But it’s not just about the sporty look: this 911 delivers 650 horsepower of this that allow you to go from 0 to 100 in a brutal 2.7 seconds.

READ ALSO: One of a kind: this is the exclusive Porsche that will only be sold in Mexico

With all these characteristics, it was evident that the price that the vehicle would reach at auction would not be low. In fact, the base cost was 7 million pesos, a figure that increased to 575 thousand dollars during the auction.

This is nothing more and nothing less than 11.8 million pesos.