New unique creation of the iconic sports car of the German brand. The Porsche 911 GT3 70 Years Australia Edition is a special edition to commemorate the presence of the firm in this market. Released last summer, the brand’s division in this country has already set a price and opened the order books that will arrive in 2022.

Porsche is celebrating its presence in Australia with a new special edition of the iconic sports car that it has just officially put on sale. Although it was announced this past summer, it has not been until now that the brand has deemed it appropriate to price and open the order books for a model exclusively dedicated to true collectors.

The Porsche 911 GT3 70 Years Australia Edition commemorates 70 years since the German manufacturer entered this country, importing two units of the exclusive 356, so this 911 GT3 Touring Pack is the most modern heir to those two unique pieces. This special edition has been developed by the specialists of the Personalization division, sporting a unique image as usual in Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur models, and which makes this 911 a unique example.

The exclusive interior of the Porsche 911 GT3 70 Years Australia Edition shows an innate sportiness

The 911 GT3 70 Years Australia Edition pays tribute to the 356



The Porsche 911 GT3 70 Years Australia Edition is presented with a unique exterior paint, as it is the same as the old 356 Convertible that arrived in Melbourne in 1951. An attractive metallic silver gray color that elegantly blends with the darkened finish of the 20 and 21-inch diameter alloy wheels standard on the 911 GT3, with a single center nut. On the rear windows, a discreet emblem with the inscription “GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition” reminds us of what a special example we are in, while at the rear it features the letters of the manufacturer’s name in capital letters and painted in discreet silver. ,

The interior awakens sensations. The front seats are authentic baskets closer to the competition, which leave part of its carbon fiber cube structure exposed, upholstered with a special fabric in a very sporty pattern and typical of the 70s. The cover of the central armrest is lined with black leather sporting the number ’70’ and with contrasting stitching. The dashboard also stands out for the combination of these materials and a large trim strip in the passenger area with the inscription ‘911 GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition’ and finished in the same exterior color.

The same legend that welcomes you when you open the doors and look illuminated on the thresholds. The steering wheel, marked “at 12 o’clock”, is another detail that ends up being rounded an atmosphere of luxury wrapped in dark blue and black leather. A series of special details that make this exclusive edition unique, which includes the “Chrono” package, the Bose sound system and the lift system on the front axle. All for a whopping approximately 313,200 Euros.