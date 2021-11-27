Saúl López, popularizer of content in Spanish on electric mobility, has announced the raffle for his Tesla Model 3 Performance. A raffle that is now open for public participation. In addition to the car, you will also win a gold bar, a Wallbox Commander 2 charger and an EasyCharger keychain with credit to drive more than 10,000 kilometers.

The youtuber Saúl López is one of the most relevant and popular disseminators of content in Spanish on electric mobility. Saúl López has announced the raffle for his electric car, a Tesla Model 3 Performance. Known colloquially on the web as “Red Force One”, it will be raffled off along with a whole series of additional most interesting prizes. A raffle that is already underway and in which you can participate.

The draw has been approved by the Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and each of the Ballots to participate in the raffle can be purchased for an amount of € 10.00 on the Web page specially enabled for the occasion. The Fundeen platform will make a refund of € 10.00 to those who register on its website, creating an investment portfolio.

Saúl López announces the raffle for his Tesla Model 3 Performance. You can now participate!

The shares will be on sale until next January 6, 2022, while the draw will be held before a notary on January 10. The number of the winner will be announced publicly on the raffle website and through Saúl López’s social networks.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance by Saúl López

The issue that will be raffled has been analyzed on numerous occasions by Saúl himself on his YouTube channel. All the published videos allow to know first-hand what the real state of the vehicle is like. A model that develops a maximum power of 353 kW (480 hp) and reaches a top speed of 260 km / h. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.2 seconds and, more importantly, it declares a range of 530 kilometers.

Among its outstanding equipment are 20-inch wheels, lowered suspension, the Tesla Autopilot system with numerous driving assistants, red brake calipers and the option to put it in track mode.

Saúl López’s Tesla Model 3 Performance that will be raffled

More awards apart from Tesla’s own

Saúl López himself points out that the winner «You can rest assured that you are going to win a car without having to worry or spend a penny on anything». In addition to the aforementioned vehicle, the raffle includes other additional very interesting prizes. On the one hand we have a Wallbox Commander 2 charger with touch screen, installation, Power Boost and a two-year warranty. It is valued at € 1,319 and is accompanied by a Easy Charger brand keychain with € 600.00 credit to recharge the vehicle at any of the charging points of said network.

To all this must be added a Comprehensive insurance for the first year for a maximum amount of € 2,000 and, what is really striking, a 500 gram gold bar whose value exceeds € 25,000. It is important to bear in mind that the winner must declare the corresponding increase in equity to the Treasury.