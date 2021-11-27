Pope Francis (i) greets the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama (r), this Saturday. EFE / EPA / VATICAN MEDIA



Rome, Nov 27 (EFE) .- Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor César Alonso Ortega Díaz as the new minister of the Mexican diocese of Linares (north), as confirmed by the Holy See in a statement today.

Until now, the new bishop was vicar general of the diocese of Parral (north).

Monsignor Ortega was born on May 12, 1969 in Chihuahua and received priestly ordination in August 1996 in Parral.

Graduated in Canon Law from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, he has served as parochial vicar in that city, director of the pastoral care for Vocations, rector of a seminary and judicial vicar.

Until now he was also rector of his cathedral and judge of the diocesan court, among other positions. EFE

gsm / ah