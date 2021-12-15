In 2020, SARS-COV-2 caused a great loss of human life and the collapse of several health systems to prevent its spread and, in the absence of drugs and vaccines to treat the new disease, governments implemented social distancing measures which resulted in the closure of production and service chains in most countries.

Faced with this situation, the authorities resorted to the implementation of social programs to prevent vulnerable populations from falling into poverty. Examples of these measures are: unemployment insurance, transfers for the acquisition of basic food, business support in the service sector and care programs and infrastructure.

The response of the Mexican government in the first phase of the pandemic -2020- was very different from its peers. According to the International Monetary Fund, the country only implemented measures equivalent to the 1.9% of GDP and it was positioned as the emerging economy with the lowest fiscal package in response to the pandemic. The federal government’s strategy did not prevent more people from falling into extreme poverty during 2020, 10.8 million according to the CONEVAL .

Now during the second phase of the pandemic characterized by economic reopening and high inflation, the targeted social policy must not be absent. Despite the fact that Mexico has limited fiscal space, it must prioritize attention to the most vulnerable populations. If we do not prevent more Mexican men and women from falling into the poverty trap, Mexico will not have the human capital necessary to grow in a sustainable and inclusive way.

For this reason, a federal strategy based on universal programs with so few available resources is not efficient for the development of vulnerable populations. Proof of this are the findings from the National Survey of Household Income and Expenditure (ENIGH) 2020 that show that households with lower incomes assumed the costs of the pandemic.

The results in social development in Mexico obtained in the first phase of the pandemic should serve as a guide to plan the strategy of the following phases that will present different challenges, as we now see that of inflation.

In 2021, Mexico has registered inflation for nine consecutive months above the variability range of Banco de México, which is 3% +/- 1% and in November an inflation of 7.37% annually, the highest in almost 21 years . This situation was the result of the stoppage of economic activities during 2020, as a result of the pandemic.