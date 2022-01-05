We must admit that comfort has come before the design of the garments with which we fill our wardrobe, that is why the infallible option of basic pieces to wear on a daily basis becomes an essential part for the creation of our looks. Under this premise, we have decided to adopt the reinvention of the polo shirt of a lifetime to add it to many of our outfits, taking advantage of the sales offered by our favorite brands at El Corte Inglés.

To add them to our winter look, nothing like making the long-sleeved polo shirt an essential garment that fits perfectly with any jacket, blazer and coat that we have in the closet, hence we collect our favorites to add them to any combination of garments that comes to mind.

Adolfo Domínguez long sleeve polo shirt





An ideal color to combine with your suits in blue and gray, this long sleeve polo shirt by Adolfo Domínguez It is the key piece of many of your outfits, both for the formality of the office and for a weekend with jeans and boots.

You find it reduced from 79 to 39 euros.

Men’s long-sleeved cotton polo shirt

COOLIGAN color block polo shirt





Inspired by the Boca Juniors football club, this COOLIGAN polo shirt It is ideal for adopting the color of the year in our looks, while at the same time adding an infallible sporty air.

You find it reduced from 59.90 to 29.95 euros.

1935 Boca Juniors men’s albogón polo shirt in blue with long sleeves

PEPE JEANS gray piqué polo shirt





Like out of a retro uniform, this gray polo shirt from PEPE JEANS is perfect to wear with your jeans or matching with black pants. It features a logo detail on the chest and contrast piping on the neck.

You find it available from 59.90 to 35.94.

Men’s gray long-sleeved piqué polo shirt

Studio Classics navy polo shirt





The combination of navy blue, white and red on this Studio Classics polo shirt makes it possible to wear it with both jeans and chinos and our favorite sports shoes, and it is because, due to its tones, it lends itself to being worn with a pure essence preppy that we love.

You find it reduced from 39.99 to 25.99 euros.

Men’s regular long sleeve polo shirt

Tommy Hilfiger organic cotton polo shirt





To add a sustainable piece to your wardrobe that definitely attracts attention, you can bet on this long-sleeved polo shirt from Tommy Hilfiger, which is made entirely of organic cotton and reveals its embroidered logo on the chest as a distinctive touch.

You find it reduced from 79.90 to 55.93 euros.

Men’s basic piqué polo shirt with long-sleeved regular red organic cotton

GANT logo color block polo shirt





Like a nod to sports uniforms, this GANT polo shirt shows a shield on the front with text, allusive to the trends of outerwear and sportwear from the eighties, but now looking better than ever.

You find it reduced from 129 to 90 euros.

Men’s maroon regular long-sleeved polo shirt

White slim polo shirt by BOSS





To fit in with the season’s ecru looks, BOSS presents this slim fit white polo shirt, which is sure to look great under your coats and jackets to match warm tones like brown or camel.

You find it reduced from 89.95 to 62.97 euros.

Men’s white slim piqué polo shirt with long sleeves

