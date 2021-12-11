Pope Francis prepares to depart from Athens International Airport, in Athens, Greece, on December 6, 2021. REUTERS / Alkis Konstantinidis

Even if the recent trip of the Supreme Pontiff to Cyprus and Greece (the 35th in his 8 years of Papacy) focused on the issue of migration -which he characterized as the greatest humanitarian crisis since World War II- was also an opportunity for clear and concrete political definitions, as he rarely did.

He characterized the dominant political situation in the Western world as one of “democratic skepticism.” The reality is that voters are ceasing to believe that representative democracy is effective in solving the central social problem: growing inequality. Voter turnout decreases, traditional political parties weaken, and the debate becomes polarized.

For Francisco, democracy is complex and requires “effort and patience.” Against it, authoritarianism “is expeditious” and the easy promises proposed by populism are “attractive.” He is defending liberal representative democracy, which has been a reality and an aspiration in the West since the last decades of the 18th century.

He argued that democracy “has taken a step backwards” and proposes that politics be “the art of the common good”, in a reinterpretation of the characterization of politics as “the art of the possible”.

He criticized the excesses of nationalism, which he blamed for trying to stop migratory flows with walls and barbed wire. This political attitude is registered with greater intensity in the two alternative forms to liberal democracy that he criticized: populism and authoritarianism.

This speech was delivered in Athens, the cradle of the Western democratic system.

By the end of 2021, Criticism of populism in the West has a name and surname: Donald Trump, and authoritarianism, that of Vladimir Putin. In the Latin American case, perhaps populism is characterized by Jair Bolsonaro and authoritarianism by the dictatorships of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Paradoxically, the political vision that predominates in Argentina over Francisco is that of akin to populism. There are opponents who consider him “pro-Peronist”, while leaders of the ruling party see him as a critic of capitalism and close to the “popular camp.”

The point is that the revitalization of democracy is the central political issue for the West as we enter the third decade of the 21st century. Faith in democracy is weakened more than in the free market. The success of the Chinese model questions the thesis that without political democracy, there can be no economic success.

Perhaps it is time to revalue the idea of ​​”humanism” in the face of populism and authoritarianism criticized by the Supreme Pontiff.

KEEP READING:

The outburst of a PP leader: he called Pope Francis a “communist” for meeting with the vice president of the Spanish Government