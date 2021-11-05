The great reception that he has had on TVE of ‘The hunt’, his police thriller, is turning it into one of the longest-running series that La 1 currently has on air (lately they are staying in one or two seasons). Public television has announced the renewal of ‘The hunt’ for a season 3.

Thus, after a first season in the Pyrenees ‘Monteperdido’ and a second in the Balearic Islands ‘Tramuntana’, we go to the Huelva landscapes of the Guadiana River, to which the protagonists of the series will move: Megan Montaner, Alain Hernández and Félix Gómez.

Still, yes, the details of the new case that the Civil Guard agents will face in ‘The hunt have not been revealed to us. Guadiana ‘, that continues to count on Agustín Martínez (the third part of Carmen Mola) as its main screenwriter with José Manuel Lorenzo.

According to the TVE note, this season 3 of ‘The hunt’ Shooting will begin in January 2022 in different locations in Huelva and Madrid. A shoot that will end next April.