Nov 18, 2021 at 5:51 PM CET

EP

The National Police investigates the assault on a young man in A Coruña, which occurred at dawn on November 13 and was reported on the 17th, and if it “has homophobic dyes or not “, they have explained to Europa Press from this police force.

The events, according to sources consulted, occurred on the portal of the home where the young man resides, a Brazilian national and who has been living in A Coruña.

Specifically, of what little he remembers of what happened, as they have pointed out, the author “called the portal and he thought he wanted to flirt and agreed to walk.” In addition, they have specified that on the way is where the attack occurred.

“They blasted his face and did not rob him,” they have said after being able to speak with the victim’s environment and about some events that took place in the Santa Margarita area. They have also confirmed that the victim, who is recovering from the injuries, has already filed a complaint, an end also ratified by the National Police.

“It is investigated if this aggression has homophobic dyes or not“They have pointed out from the police force, who have indicated that” there is no indication about the person who could have been the author of the events. “” Neither investigated, nor suspected “, they have added.