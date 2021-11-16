Nov 16, 2021 at 17:56 CET

EFE

A thirty people have come this Tuesday at the Vigo National Police station to submit your DNA as part of mass screening ordered by the Court of Instruction number 2 of Tui that deals with shed light on the death of Déborah Fernández-Cervera from Vigo, whose body was found almost 20 years ago in a ditch in O Rosal (Pontevedra).

Déborah’s mother, Rosa Neira, was the first to appear, at 9:20 in the morning, and has asked for “speed”, given that the case is six months away from prescribing.

The massive DNA screening was ordered last week by the judge who is instructing the case to compare the DNA samples of all these people, close to the victim, with the samples found under the nails of the young woman in the autopsy that was carried out on the body after its exhumation, carried out on May 18 in the cemetery of Pereiro.

Biological samples are taken by the Central Unit for Specialized and Violent Crime and this step is the result of a request made by the family’s lawyers based on the expert report of the Balfagón and Chippirrás criminologists’ office.

It will be the first time that most of the people named have given their DNA, despite the fact that Déborah died in 2002, and the samples will be compared with the biological remains that were found in the body of the young woman after her exhumation, in addition to the rope located next to the corpse and with two hairs that were also found in the last autopsy.

In addition, on September 30, specialized experts from the National Police displaced to Vigo from Madrid inspected the car of Déborah Fernández-Cervera’s ex-boyfriend, a Volkswagen Golf, an examination that was carried out inside the family garage in front of the impossibility of getting it out of there.

The family has also requested, as the criminological report indicates, that the Institute of Forensic Sciences of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Santiago de Compostela be authorized to compare the forensic phenotyping with the hair and rope DNA samples, as well as the possible DNA obtained after the exhumation of the body.

Obtaining the forensic phenotyping would allow knowing sex, eye and skin color, geographical origin, age, curly or straight hair, which is not conclusive evidence that allows a person to be attributed any participation in the events, but in the same sense as the previous one diligence, it would allow to discard and give more information about the owner of the DNA found.

Likewise, the investigation of different vehicles that according to information from the first days they had been seen in Déborah’s disappearance zone and that they were identified but no police investigation was carried out on them; the same as with respect to a vehicle that was seen in the vicinity of the place where Déborah’s body appeared.