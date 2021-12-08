Polestar has released a new software update for its first 100% electric vehicle. The long-range, all-wheel-drive version of the Polestar 2 increases its power thanks to a remote update that can now be downloaded in select markets. The Polestar 2 is close to 500 hp.

Over the last few months the Polestar 2, the Polestar brand’s first 100% electric vehicle, has received several software updates. Remote updates (OTA) that have made it possible to introduce new functionalities as well as improve the performance of a model that is playing a leading role as the company increases its product offering.

Polestar has just announced the release of a new software update for the Polestar 2. An update that is specifically intended for the long-range, all-wheel-drive model. The objective? Improve your performance. It is now available in selected European markets. The brand highlights that, since its publication, hundreds of owners have already downloaded and installed this update.

The Polestar 2 increases its power thanks to a software update

The power of the Polestar 2 is increased by 50 kW and 20 Nm



What improvement does the software update offer? Polestar emphasizes that after installation the vehicle’s power is increased by 50 kW (68 hp) and 20 Nm of maximum torque. This allows the propulsion system achieve a total of 350 kW (476 hp) and 680 Nm respectively. This increase represents, in turn, an improvement in terms of benefits.

The Polestar 2 is capable of accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.4 seconds. The Swedish firm notes that the additional power and torque are available as a “boost” between 70 and 130 km / h. The result is faster acceleration. For example, accelerating from 80 to 120 km / h only takes 2.2 seconds.

The update is rolling out for customers with compatible cars. It can be found in the Polestar Extras store and is downloaded and installed in the Polestar 2 wirelessly without having to go to an official dealer or point of sale for installation.

The Polestar brand will officially arrive in Spain in 2022

The Polestar 2 will arrive in Spain in 2022



At the moment the Polestar brand is not officially present throughout Europe. Its arrival in Spain and Portugal is scheduled for next year 2022. It will be then when the Polestar 2 will begin to be marketed in our territory.

Throughout the turbulent 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic, the Polestar 2 sales in Europe they reached 8,746 units. In 2021, more specifically in the period between January and October, the registrations of Polestar’s electric company accumulated a total of 13,817 units. In some European markets like the Netherlands it is doing well.