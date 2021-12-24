The Polestar 2 has become the only available model of the Swedish brand, and in which those of Gothenburg are turning fully. The electric saloon not only gets more power, but also new equipment. The latest innovation, the advanced Vivaldi web browser for the infotainment system.

Until the arrival of the high-performance electric SUV that the Swedish brand has already announced for mid-2022, the Polestar 2 It is the true goose that lays the golden eggs. The electric saloon has become the only model available, but thanks to the details and improvements that it is continually receiving, it is one of the most important electric cars of the moment.

And for it to remain so, Polestar knows that it is essential to continue paying attention and improving the product. If a few days ago the brand announced a new update with an important extra power and performance for the Polestar 2, now it is the turn of the equipment. The Swedes have launched the «Vivaldi» web browser, a new application available for download through the Google Play Store platform, since the operating system of the infotainment system is “Android Automotive”.

The Polestar 2 debuts the Vivaldi web browser for its infotainment system

Vivaldi is, for now, exclusive to the Polestar 2

The free download, through the multimedia platform, is now available for the market European, North American and Asia Pacific, with the exception of China and South Korea. Developed by the Norwegian division of Vivaldi, it offers the same functionality as on a computer or smartphone, it can only be operated when the electric is stopped and with the parking brake activated, in addition to having some functional limitations. For example, does not support file download and private data is not stored in the vehicle, nor are they shared with Polestar.

The manufacturer has announced that it is working on an update, together with the creator of the application to be able to access search services through voice control, an option not available in this first version. Only in case of restarting the march, the video transmissions will be banned but the sound transmissions will continue. Vivaldi offers web browsing with different tabs, translator, note function and online shopping with encrypted data sync. One more way to kill time when the vehicle is in the process of recharging the battery.

The big question is whether Vivaldi will soon be extended to other models that use the Android Automotive operating system, the case of Volvo’s Swedish parent company, or the new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric, whose infotainment system also uses this technology. Google, or it will be limited for a period of time exclusively for Polestar.