Although, yesterday we were talking about certain devices that will not receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, these will not be the only ones that will not receive new updates. To them is added the POCOPHONE F1 or POCO F1.

It has also been confirmed by the company itself as we can read through Gizmochina, ensuring that the POCOPHONE F1 will not receive the improved version of MIUI 12.5 that already attracted many by its large number of corrections.

Recall that this version would also have provided the POCOPHONE F1 with certain improvements such as liquid storage or atomic memory, two features focused on improving performance and fluidity.

Other devices that will not receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition either

In this way, the list of Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO devices that will not receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition becomes broader. Among these we find the POCOPHONE F1, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Nothing new if we take into account the age of these devices. We already know how manufacturers tend to be, two years maximum of updates although after the arrival of the Xiaomi 11T this is extended to three years.