Amazon’s Black Friday Week has brought us great deals on Xiaomi products. An example of this has been the incredible discount that the POCO X3 Pro, making it the best-selling smartphone on the entire platform.

It has also been announced by the company itself, that is, LITTLE, calling him “the King of Black Friday”, since it is currently out of stock after achieving a more than deserved Sold Out.

The only models that we can currently find on the platform are those sold and managed by third parties. The POCO X3 Pro that we could buy until a few days ago for less than 200 euros and that Amazon also sold and managed, is currently out of stock.

POCO X3 Pro, the reasons for its success

To understand this success, it is enough to review the characteristics of the POCO X3 Pro. For less than 200 euros we can obtain a terminal with a 6.67-inch screen capable of reaching 120Hz and a powerful processor Snapdragon 860 able to move any demanding game or application with ease.

In addition, among its most notable features we find a haptic vibration motor, a dual speaker system and generally the most complete technologies such as NFC, infrared IR port or audio jack connector.