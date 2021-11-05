We are just a few days away from the start of the most insane sales period of the year, the already popular Black Friday. This is noticeable in the number of current sales since the outlook was somewhat weak, but it was not too much of a problem: we have found a lot of offers on mobiles and accessories. Today’s Hunting Bargains awaits you.

Recognized phones at a very discounted price, high ranges with a discount that is worth taking advantage of and a large part of the Amazon device catalog also on sale: do not wait to renew, it is a good time.

Mobiles on offer

Xiaomi Poco F3 . Are you looking for a high-end and do not want to pay what these phones usually cost? No problem, the impressive Xiaomi Poco F3 is on Amazon at a super juicy price for the 6/128 GB model: only 288 euros. For that cost, the mobile offers a high-end experience: 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 8/256 GB, Snapdragon 870, 4,520 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge, triple rear camera and Hi-Res sound.

. Are you looking for a high-end and do not want to pay what these phones usually cost? No problem, the impressive Xiaomi Poco F3 is on Amazon at a super juicy price for the 6/128 GB model: only 288 euros. For that cost, the mobile offers a high-end experience: 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 8/256 GB, Snapdragon 870, 4,520 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge, triple rear camera and Hi-Res sound. POCO X3 Pro . eBay has an impressive discount on this fantastic mobile: the 6/128 GB version costs 188.4 euros and the 8/256 GB version costs 219 euros, both with the European ROM. The Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro is one of the phones with the best ratio / cost of 2021: if you agencies you will get a Snapdragon 860, 6.67-inch FHD + screen, quad rear camera and 5,160 mAh battery.

realme GT Master Edition Smartphone Free, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G, Samsung AMOLED 120 Hz Full Screen, 65W SuperDart Charge, 64MP Main Camera, NFC, 8 + 256GB, White (Moon White)

‌Redmi Note 10 Pro . While waiting for the Redmi Note 11 to arrive in Spain you can always take the best of the previous generation: the Redmi Note 10 Pro. On eBay it has a very good price and shipping from Spain: the 6/128 GB costs 231 euros and the of 8/128 GB is worth 259 euros, always after applying the coupon ‘SALES11’. The mobile comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 732G processor, quad rear camera with 108 megapixel main sensor and 5,020 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge.

Reduced accessories

Huawei FreeBuds Pro with Huawei Band 4 as a gift . High-quality TWS headphones, excellent sound and noise cancellation at the height of the best. They are a little weak on battery, but in return, they have wireless charging in their transport box. And they are heavily discounted in the brand’s store: you have the Huawei FreeBuds Pro at 99 euros with a Huawei Band 4 Sakura as a gift.

. High-quality TWS headphones, excellent sound and noise cancellation at the height of the best. They are a little weak on battery, but in return, they have wireless charging in their transport box. And they are heavily discounted in the brand’s store: you have the Huawei FreeBuds Pro at 99 euros with a Huawei Band 4 Sakura as a gift. Amazon Fire TV Players. Amazon throws the store out the window also on its USB “skewers”: you have the Fire TV Stick Lite for 18.99 euros, the Fire TV Stick for 22.99 euros, the Fire TV Stick 4K for a spectacular 33.99 euros and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for only 38.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Speakers and Displays. Some Amazon smart devices are on sale: you can get the third generation Echo Dot for 24.99 euros, the fourth generation Echo Dot for 49.99 euros, the fourth generation Echo for 74.99 euros, the Echo Show second generation for 54.99 euros, the first generation Echo Show 8 at 64.99 euros and the third generation Echo Show 10 for 205.99 euros.

More offers

