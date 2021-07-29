After the launch event of the new LITTLE X3 GT, the director of POCO in India, Anuj Sharma, he used his twitter account to announce that the device will not be released to the Indian market.

The director of POCO explained that so far in 2021, the company has already launched two incomparable models in India: The LITTLE X3 Pro and the LITTLE F3 GT. Because of this, so as not to cause confusion among consumers, they decided not to launch the POCO X3 GT.

The director also confirmed that he has big plans for India. However, he did not provide further details on the matter. This situation suggests that the new POCO X3 GT may not reach the global market. So far, the device has only made its debut in Malaysia. So its launch in other markets remains unknown.

POCO X3 GT, everything we expect

The features of the new POCO X3 GT have piqued the interest of users around the world. The device boasts a 6.6 inch screen with IPS LCD FHD + 120 Hz resolution. On the other hand, it integrates a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery with ultra-fast charge of 67 W.

It also has a 16 megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera system with a 64 megapixel main sensor, 8 megapixel wide angle Y 2 megapixel macro camera.

The new POCO X3 GT comes in two presentations. One of 128 GB of internal storage and another of 256 GB. Both versions have a 8 GB RAM. Its value is $ 299 and $ 329 respectively. It is expected to arrive soon in Latin America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.