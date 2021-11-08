In just 24 hours, Xiaomi will unveil its new POCO M4 Pro 5G, a terminal intended for the mid-range that to everyone’s surprise will not arrive alone, but it will be accompanied by a variant of the POCO F3.

This has been announced by the company itself through its social networks, confirming that tomorrow, November 9, the POCO F3 will return together with a variant of which to date we do not know practically in its entirety.

There will also be a new POCO F3

As we can see under these lines and under the slogan «The real beast is coming back«, POCO has confirmed the return of the POCO F3 under a totally unexpected variant, which we will finish discovering in the same presentation event of the POCO M4 Pro 5G.

This event will take place at 20:00 (GMT +8) and can be followed through Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. In it, as we said, the new POCO M4 Pro 5G, the variant of the POCO F3 and probably some other product will be released.

In short, the POCO F3 seems to be back, either with a new color variant, storage or with a small hardware update. In 24 hours we will tell you all the details.