With this discount it can be all yours for one amount close to 200 euros . An acceptable price that worth paying to enjoy its versatility and the connection speed provided by 5G networks. In fact, it is the cheapest terminal available at this property.

While it is true that the original price of this Pocophone smartphone is not really considerable, but a discount never hurts. Mainly if it is one of 60 euros .

If you are one of those who leave everything to the last minute and do not yet have the perfect gift for christmas , we will solve your problem. The POCO M3 Pro 5G of the Chinese company has suffered a discount of more than 50 euros . An opportunity that you should not miss as a competent device in several aspects.

Just enough

As you would expect from a low-end device, we cannot think that this LITTLE M3 Pro 5G scope Specifications out of the ordinary. In the first place, as far as power is concerned, it enjoys a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor which does not provide superb performance, but it does provide enough performance to run any application at a low-medium quality level. In addition, it is accompanied by a 4GB RAM that guarantees just enough to be able to open several software at the same time, although its 6 GB version is a notorious jump.

The screen not bad at all, because it brings with it IPS LCD panels that offer truly brilliant colors. Not to mention their 90 Hz refresh rate that allow a virtuous fluidity.

Regarding the duration of the battery we have autonomy for a long time thanks to the 5000 mAh of power it contains, which ensures up to several days of autonomy if we do not use it excessively. The only bad thing in this regard is its 18W fast charge. A somewhat scarce figure, but understandable given its price.

At photographic section we are faced with a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 8 MP front. Its results are not totally remarkable, but it does get some good images. Nor can we expect impressive results.

Without a doubt, the two highlights of the POCO M3 Pro 5G are: the possibility of enjoying 5G connectivity at such a low price and the almost certain probability of undergoing an update both to the operating system and its customization layer. This means that for only 200 euros you will have in your hands a balanced smartphone and with the latest version of Android.