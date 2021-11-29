Once again they leak again new details around the POCO F4 Pro. This time they do it through a new certification that places its launch in January 2022 like the Global version of the Redmi K50 Pro.

This is how they have let us know since XIAOMIUI, where they show us three new certifications obtained by Xiaomi in which the models are described 22011211G, 22011211C and 22011211I, the first one for the Global market, the second one for China and the last one destined for India.

These models would in turn refer to LITTLE F4 Pro, the only model we would see in the Global market, at Redmi K50 Pro that would only be destined for China and the Xiaomi 12X Pro. The latter the name it would take in India.

Possible features of the POCO F4 Pro

This time the POCO F4 Pro seems to be ready to become a terminal of even greater range. This would be achieved with the incorporation of a processor Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1, formerly known as Snapdragon 898.

In addition, the POCO F4 Pro would debut in January next year alongside a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen capable of reaching 120Hz and up to 16GB RAM according to the latest certifications registered by Xiaomi.

In short, Xiaomi seems to have big plans for the next few months. Both in December of this year, and in January 2022, We probably know more than one new product, be it MIUI 13, Xiaomi 12 Series, Redmi K50 Series or POCO F4 Pro.