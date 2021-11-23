The new POCO F4 GT would be closer and closer to being presented or, at least, that’s what the latest rumors say about this gaming phone.

The pace of Xiaomi updates allows to renew its terminals constantly and without having to make users wait too long. Over the last year what has been seen is that the Asian firm has a large number of devices and, in addition, almost all receive a revitalizing treatment after six months.

The last device that has been leaked has been the Redmi K50 and, yes, Redmi is a different brand than Xiaomi and these terminals should not be treated as part of the family of the Asian firm. But it is that both Redmi and POCO continue to use the Xiaomi customization layer and, honestly, they are still connected to the matrix.

The Redmi K50 would arrive with another name at our borders, it would be known as the POCO F4 GT. To be more specific, this device would come to take over from the POCO F3 GT, so they would belong to the same product category: mobile gaming device that integrates the latest components.

The interesting thing about this POCO F4 GT is that, according to the leaks, it would arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and, although MediaTek is doing very well, it is true that its graphics card is not usually the best. The screen that would integrate this device would have 120 Hz or 144 Hz as a refresh rate.

In addition, the panel that the POCO would mount would be OLED so when consuming content the colors would be bright and the blacks pure. The battery that this device would have would be large in order to offer a respectable autonomy.

Other characteristics that are rumored is that the photographic section would be headed by a Sony 64-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle, an 8-megapixel macro lens and a last 2-megapixel sensor to measure the depth of field.

We will have to wait for LITTLE make all these details official and, above all, comment on whether this device will reach our borders. And, is that, the POCO F3 if it landed, but its GT version was left out.