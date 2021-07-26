Again, the Redmi K50,, is back on the front page of the latest rumors that come to us from China. And watch out, everything points to what will be u, which will make us forget about other high-end terminals.

Although, this is not the first time that the Redmi K50 appears on our cover, new details have begun to circulate on the network, auguring quite a considerable fast chargee, as well as the new processor that Qualcomm would be about to present.

Redmi K50, the POCO F4 that we would all like to see

In detail, new rumors have begun to circulate assuring that the Redmi K50 or POCO F4 will feature a 67W fast charge, positioning itself above even other terminals such as the Xiaomi Mi 11.

And there is not everything. Apparently the Redmi K50 Series that we should see debut later in the year will bring with it the latest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 895 which would replace the Snapdragon 888, positioning itself as the most advanced and powerful processor of the moment.

In summary, we are still far from knowing in detail what the Redmi K50 will be like or in this case, the POCO F4. Still, we all know how Xiaomi works; their smartphones usually leak completely long before their official presentation.

Source | MyDrivers