After an intense Black Friday, the POCO F3 returns to its 279 euros for Cyber ​​Monday. An offer that once again gives us the opportunity to acquire this incredible smartphone at a price that very few can compete with.

You will find this offer on Amazon, where you can buy the POCO F3 for only 279 euros. All this with an unbeatable after-sales service, two years warranty and fast shipping from Spain.

This is the POCO F3: powerful and with outstanding autonomy

The POCO F3 is described as a terminal equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen resolution FHD + and 120Hz refresh rate. This is integrated into a chassis with an attractive and quite youthful design.

Among its main features we find a powerful Snapdragon 870, has a battery of 4,520mAh with 33W fast charge, a camera of 48MP and other technologies such as dual speaker, 5G, NFC and even a LiquidCool cooling system.

In summary, a terminal with a very good quality / price ratio, which also ranks as one of Xiaomi’s best-selling smartphones throughout 2021.