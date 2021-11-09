During the presentation of the new POCO M4 Pro 5G, the company has given a surprise, and that is that the POCO F3 will be available in a new color.

A new color with a more elegant air

Although many believed that it was a gaming version, in the end the company has shown a new color called “Moonlight Silver” that it has a finish that simulates metal and offers a very elegant aesthetic.

To date, the POCO F3 was available in three colors: “Artic White“which corresponded to a white color,”Night black“like a black color and a blue color, in high demand and quite difficult to get, which was the”Deep ocean blue“.

During the presentation, the company commented that this new Silver color offers you a more elegant and slim design. Making the user have more options when choosing their new device.

As far as hardware is concerned, it doesn’t change at all Compared to the original version of the POCO F3 presented many months ago, however, it is still a best-selling device with great performance.

Price and availability





This new color will be sold as of November 11 in the model of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage at a price of 329 euros.

However, the base version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will go on sale on November 26, coinciding with Black Friday, at a price of 299 euros.