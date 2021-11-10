Along with the POCO M4 Pro 5G, Xiaomi has presented yesterday a new variant of the POCO F3 called Moonlight Silver, a most elegant finish in gray that undoubtedly more than one will want to buy on its debut on the market.

In itself, this new version will be available next November 11, being available only in the variant of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, that is, the one with the largest capacity.

Its official launch price will be 329 euros and we can buy it in the company’s own store and on platforms such as AliExpress. In addition, on November 26, in celebration of Black Friday, this POCO F3 in Moonlight Silver color will be available for only 299 euros.

The POCO F3 plunges its price on Amazon

In addition, it should be noted that POCO F3 has suffered a significant discount in recent days. Right now we can buy on platforms like Amazon at a price of 297.99 euros, well below the 349 euros at which it is officially sold.

In summary, the POCO F3 is probably still one of the most recommended smartphones of the year. Although its proximity sensor continues to give problems, its use in general seems to be quite good for the vast majority.