Although, the 11 of the 11 has given us some really spectacular offers, Platforms such as Amazon continue to maintain great discounts on Xiaomi products. An example of this is the LITTLE F3, which is still at a really attractive price and well below its official price.

Without going further, Currently we can buy the POCO F3 for only 279.99 euros on Amazon, also obtaining a two-year warranty and one of the best valued after-sales programs on practically the entire Internet.

This is the POCO F3: powerful and with outstanding autonomy

If we remember, the POCO F3 is characterized by having a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen resolution FHD + and 120Hz refresh rate. This is combined with an attractive design, practically in any of its color variants.

In addition, the POCO F3 adds a powerful Snapdragon 870, has a battery of 4,520mAh with 33W fast charge, a camera of 48MP and other technologies such as dual speaker, 5G, NFC and even a LiquidCool cooling system.

In summary, a terminal with a very good quality / price ratio, which also ranks as one of Xiaomi’s best-selling smartphones throughout 2021 along with the successful POCO X3 Pro that we can acquire at an attractive price.