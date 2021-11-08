Over time we have been getting used to assimilating festivities, celebrations and other foreign events in our country, and not the one that has hit the hardest in recent years is on black friday. We already know that it is celebrated at the end of the month (on the 26th, more specifically, in 2021) but some stores are dedicated to warming up engines in the previous weeks, and Amazon is one of them.

On the occasion of the discounts prior to Black Friday, Amazon has discounted many of its products and among them we find a special offer, that of the Poco F3 5G. It is special because the mobile now has a great discount of 70 euros on its usual price but also because it has never been cheaper on Amazon than now, 279.99 euros. A good time to grab it and take it home.

The Poco F3 5G can be yours for 279.99 euros

The Poco F3 5G landed in the first half of the year to try to repeat the impact of other previous Poco in the F series, offering a lot for little but placing itself at the top of its own catalog for power and price. The phone succeeded, and our analysis showed that the model, although it had its gray dots, was becoming one of the most recommended purchases of the year.

The Poco F3 has so far offered us a fairly elegant design and a high average score in practically all its sections, except perhaps the camera that slightly distorts the evaluation of the device. But if we don’t count that, which may be important to many users, we get a phone with an outstanding display, a performance above what we pay for it and above its competition, and an autonomy that meets but without boasts.

Now the model serves as one of Amazon’s Black Friday engine heaters, and we found it at its version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space at a historical minimum on the web: 279.99 euros compared to 349.99 euros of its recommended retail price. The phone has been on sale before but it has never cost as little as now. And if we want, we can increase the storage and RAM up to reach 8GB and 256GB for a price of 379.99 euros, this time only 20 euros below its recommended price.





POCO F3 5G – Smartphone 6 + 128GB, 6.67 ”120 Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, Snapdragon 870, 48MP triple camera, 4520 mAh, Deep Ocean Blue (ES / PT version), includes Mi headphones