Dec 25, 2021 at 18:29 CET

EFE

The PNV spokesman in Congress, Aitor Esteban, has affirmed that his group will not endorse the labour reform agreed between the Government, the employer, and the CCOO and UGT unions if it does not reflect the “priority” of Basque agreements over state-level ones.

“Day by day, the PNV is in the ‘no’ “ to the labor reform, Esteban has assured in an appearance before the media this Saturday in Bilbao.

He has indicated that the PNV understands that there are “positive aspects” in the agreement for the labor reform, but for this party “it is essential to preserve its own dynamic, which already exists de facto in Euskadi, with respect to labor relations, its own framework “.

After indicating that in Euskadi there is a “union dynamic” different from that of the rest of the state and that relations with the business community are also “different”, the spokesman for the Basque Group in Congress has stressed that his party wants to “preserve that”, which is why it defends the “priority of the agreements at the level of the autonomous community” over the state level.

Aitor Esteban has highlighted that the Government, employers and unions are aware of this position of the PNV, since from the beginning he has expressed it “clearly and emphatically”.

“Probably the one who has the most difficulties to accept it today is the employer’s association, but, of course, without this being solved, we are not going to support the reform,” he added.

“I don’t know with whom the government is going to make the proposal. It will be seen. But As long as we do not see this problem solved, we cannot give support to the reform, “he had an impact.