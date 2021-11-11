Just beginning November, the government sounded the alarms on the Internet after the Copyright Decree. With the approval by royal decree of the so-called ‘Iceta Law’, they have open the doors to algorithmic censorship without any need for human review or judicial scrutiny.

Despite partly following what is stated in the European copyright directive with its infamous articles 11 and 13, the ‘Iceta Law’ takes censorship even beyond this and It also applies to live broadcasts. It is a norm that can change the Internet as we know it, and instead of having a parliamentary debate, the Government has approved the text without having taken into account the opinion of the platforms and activists of freedom of expression and property intellectual.





“We must stop algorithmic censorship without judicial control or other guarantees”

🏛️ Because we do not want that the Internet does not fit the creativity of Youtubers or streamers and to stop algorithmic censorship without judicial control or other guarantees, today we are going to @Congress to ask the Parliamentary Groups not to validate the #DecretoIceta https://t.co/KxStbz2dxY – PLI (@PDLI_) November 10, 2021

The PLI (Platform for Freedom of Information), an independent organization that is dedicated to the defense of the rights to freedom of expression and information, has presented in Congress today a letter addressed to the Parliamentary Groups in which they are asked to vote against validation regarding the removal of Internet content.

The PLI maintains that this regulation contains elements that violate a fundamental right such as freedom of expression on the Internet and asks that they be withdrawn.

The directive approved by the team of the Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, must still be validated by Congress within 30 days after its appearance in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on November 3. The article that provokes the most criticism is number 73, which regulates the ‘Use of protected content by service providers to share content online’.

The PLI denounces that the Royal Decree Law reproduces the European directive without nuances, and In practice, it forces platforms to prior and automated censorship of any publication in order to avoid being responsible for possible infractions due to copyright infringement.

One of the greatest reproaches against the law is the fact that clarifying and guaranteeing elements have not been introduced to prevent a disproportionate and unacceptable impact on freedom of expression. In addition to this, the provision included in article 73.4 adds the possibility that live broadcasts can be censored, something that would directly affect youtubers and streamers.

“The ‘Iceta Law’ will mean that many legitimate content will be removed from the network without any kind of guarantees or human control”

This law will oblige the platforms to remove the protected content “expeditiously” and with the “best efforts”. Some requirements that are not feasible with humans and that leaves the deletion decision in the hands of algorithms.

Carlos Sánchez Almeida, legal director of the PLI, points out that “With this article 73.4, the Ministry of Iceta has invented a direct censorship that is not in the European directive. Without any type of human or judicial control, or guarantee of any kind ”.

From Xnet, another organization that defends digital rights, they explain that with the regulations “The recommendations of civil society have been turned a deaf ear. By forcing providers to put automated filters that censor content with a broad brush, it undermines freedom of expression and digital culture “.