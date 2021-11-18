Discovering a good Indie is quite an experience. Some pick up the baton of the classics, others are designed with almost artisan care and we can even find totally experimental proposals. The new batch of PlayStation salesit also makes it a little easier.

From today until the first week of December, more than a thousand items have been lowered for PS4 and PS5 under the PlayStation Indies promotion. Little jewels like Cuphead or What Remains of Edith Finch, new classics like Shovel knight and true essentials. Even games like Mighty No. 9 deserve a game for just 2.99 euros.

On Extra Life We have immersed ourselves fully in PSN and we have selected the best, the most interesting and some titles that, without being exceptional, have a price reduction of up to 87% that is too suggestive. Haven’t played Overcooked yet? Its lowered Gourmet Edition It will leave a very good taste in your mouth.

Action and shooter

Cuphead for 13.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, discount of 30%). A Run and gun challenging and with an exquisitely handcrafted artistic section. The best of classic action shooters is also a hymn to the Fleischer Studios cartoons.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl for 34.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, discount of 30%). Perhaps the comparisons to Super Smash Bros. are unfair, but it is the most worthy contender for the Nintendero crossover. And that the Ninja Turtles are present makes you add extra points.

Enter the Gungeon for 7.49 euros (before 14.99 euros, 50% discount). A spectacle of pixelated explosions from a bird’s eye view. Don’t be fooled by its apparent simplicity – it’s as addictive as it is challenging.

Cyber ​​Shadow for 15.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 20% discount). The triumphant return of classical ninjutsu. If you were amazed by the classics Ninja Gaiden and Blue Shadow, the Mechanical Head Studios game will fascinate you.

Other games that we recommend

Crysis Remastered Trilogy for 37.49 euros with PS Plus (before 49.99 euros, 25% discount)

They Are Billions for 8.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 35% discount)

UnMetal for 11.04 euros (before 16.99 euros, discount of 30%)

Agony for 2.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 85% discount)

Unruly Heroes for 7.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 60% discount)

Sayonara Wild Hearts for 7.19 euros (before 11.99 euros, 40% discount)

Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle for 4.49 euros (7.49 euros without PS Plus. Before 29.99 euros, 85% discount)

RAD for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, discount of 75%)

Adventure and platforms

A Hat in Time for 14.24 euros (before 28.49 euros, 50% discount). All the charm of 3D platforming at the service of a mischievous adventurer whose ability to change hats gives her tons of skills.

GRAY for 6.79 euros (before 16.99 euros, discount of 60%). An emotional journey that manifests itself on screen through drawings, color and different sensations. Nomada Studio presents us with an adventure without dangers, but capable of connecting with the player through emotions.

The Medium – Deluxe Edition for 41.24 euros (before 54.99 euros, discount of 25%). To solve a paranormal mystery we must initiate an investigation between two worlds: that of the living and the spiritual. A puzzle with touches of thriller that we must solve in the two planes of reality.

The Medium – Deluxe Edition for 41.24 euros (before 54.99 euros, discount of 25%). To solve a paranormal mystery we must initiate an investigation between two worlds: that of the living and the spiritual. A puzzle with touches of thriller that we must solve in the two planes of reality.

Shovel Knight: Treasure trove for 13.74 euros (before 24.99 euros, discount of 45%). The best of the NES classics come to life with redoubled energy in an adventure full of challenges, surprises and retro magic.

Other games that we recommend

Outer Wilds for 14.39 euros (before 23.99 euros, 40% discount)

The Pathless PS4 & PS5 for 20.99 euros (before 34.99 euros, 40% discount)

Shantae and the Seven Sirens for 20.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, discount of 30%)

Shantae and the Seven Sirens for 20.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, discount of 30%)

Jotun: Valhalla Edition for 2.99 euros (before 14.99 euros, discount of 80%)

Mighty No. 9 for 2.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 85% discount)

Flat Heroes for 2.49 euros (before 9.99 euros, 75% discount)

We Happy Few for 10.49 euros (before 69.99 euros, 85% discount)

Spelunky for 2.99 euros (before 14.99 euros, discount of 80%)

Trine bundle for 6.24 euros (before 24.99 euros, 75% discount)

The Touryst for 12.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 35% discount)

RPG

Children of Morta: Complete Edition for 13.49 euros (before 26.99 euros, 50% discount). The Bergson clan face all manner of threats in an exquisitely pixelated RPG experience.

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut for 4.49 euros (before 29.99 euros, 85% discount). inXile Entertainment recovers the charm of the classic isometric RPGs and takes the player to the definitive version of his post-apocalypse.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar for € 5.99 with PS Plus (€ 8.99 without discount. Before € 29.99, 80% discount) Airship Syndicate fuses much of the classic JRPG formula with the essence of Western comics and fantasy. A winning combination.

for € 5.99 with PS Plus (€ 8.99 without discount. Before € 29.99, 80% discount) Airship Syndicate fuses much of the classic JRPG formula with the essence of Western comics and fantasy. A winning combination. Wargroove for 11.39 euros (before 18.99 euros, discount of 40%). Turn-based warfare with a touch of fantasy that is more and better enjoyed by four players. Do you miss Advance Wars? Give him an oportunity.

Other games that we recommend

Cris Tales for 25.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 35% discount)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition Deluxe for 22.49 euros (before 44.99 euros, 50% discount)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition Deluxe for 22.49 euros (before 44.99 euros, 50% discount)

Victor vran for 2.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, discount of 85%)

John Wick Hex for 7.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 60% discount)

Crypt of the NecroDancer for 3.19 euros (before 15.99 euros, 80% discount)

Spiritfarer for 12.49 euros (before 24.99 euros, 50% discount)

Outcast – Second Contact Deluxe Edition for 4.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 90% discount)

Outcast – Second Contact Deluxe Edition for 4.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 90% discount)

Shadow Tactics: Game + Theme for 4.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 90% discount)

Graphic adventures and video adventures

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition for 13.19 euros (before 21.99 euros, 40% discount). Under the caves of Kentucky it is possible to find a secret road. But what is truly unusual are the people who walk it.

What Remains of Edith Finch for € 5.99 (previously € 19.99, 70% discount). A huge house brimming with many stories. A bitter fate for each of its guests. Giant Sparrow invites us to slip inside its walls and discover the fascinating history of the Edith Finch family.

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter bundle for 29.24 euros (before 64.99 euros, 55% discount) The character of Arthur Conan Doyle through two of his most recent adventures in video games. A batch that, in addition, is the perfect prelude to the imminent Chapter One.

+ bundle for 29.24 euros (before 64.99 euros, 55% discount) The character of Arthur Conan Doyle through two of his most recent adventures in video games. A batch that, in addition, is the perfect prelude to the imminent Thimbleweed Park for 5.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 70% discount). The scoundrel of Ron Gilbert he takes up the aesthetics and the essence of his classic graphic adventures and shows that he has not lost an iota of his genius.

Other games that we recommend

Machinarium for 2.99 euros with PS Plus (before 14.99 euros, 80% discount)

King's Quest: The Complete Collection for 5.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, discount of 80%)

Last stop for 17.49 euros (before 24.99 euros, discount of 30%)

Dragon's Lair Trilogy for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 50% discount)

The Procession to Calvary for 10.49 euros (before 14.99 euros, discount of 30%)

Other games in promotion

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 50% discount). Nickelodeon cartoon characters join the go-kart racing craze. Driving and laughter for the whole family.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 50% discount). Nickelodeon cartoon characters join the go-kart racing craze. Driving and laughter for the whole family.

Overcooked: Gourmet Edition for 3.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 80% discount). The madness of Nightmare in the kitchen it is enjoyed more and better with two controls or more. Extra chaos and a double helping of scorched dishes for a foolproof recipe against boredom.

The Escapists: Supermax Edition for 5.49 euros (before 21.99 euros, 75% discount). The Great Escape of Team 17 through a terribly depreciable edition. Above all, with that 75% discount.

FIGHTING EX LAYER (Standard Version) for 6.99 euros (before 34.99 euros, 80% discount). Skullomania and the Arika fighters we saw in the series Street fighter ex They return with a new video game. A veritable shower of super combos.

Other games that we recommend