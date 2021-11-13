Very bad business for everything that concerns the Playdate portable console, since those who had made their reservation in advance were supposed to receive it before the end of the year. However, users have started to receive an email informing them that its launch has been delayed until 2022.

From what appears to be Panic has indicated that the first 5,000 units that were completed arrived at their offices in California and at that moment they began to test their performance. The surprise for them was that the battery of this retro console had a rather poor quality of life, something that naturally was not what was expected.

Thus he has indicated that the Playdate battery is designed to last a long time and is always ready for the players, even if they spend a long time without using it. Instead, that of the models they had in their hands It consumed so fast to the point that it could no longer be recharged, because it didn’t even turn on, so the situation was somewhat dramatic.

At that moment the manufacture of more batteries was completely stopped to replace the existing ones with new ones by another supplier, hence now these 5,000 units have even better batteries than before.

Now we just have to wait for them to start being distributed over the next few months of next year in a date to be determined. Another launch for 2022 that little by little is becoming quite nice with everything that will come and the delays that have been producing in recent weeks.