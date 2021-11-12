Disney + is celebrating today, so be prepared for a ton of announcements in the next few hours. The first comes directly with a Spanish flavor since the platform has announced its first Spanish original series: ‘Balenciaga’ (working title, yes).

It is necessary to qualify, yes, that of “first Spanish Disney + series”, since ‘Besos al aire’ is out there as Star Original. But in any case it is the first fiction produced by the platform.

Over six episodes, the biopic will tell the story of Christopher Balenciaga, a man who, thanks to his talent and perseverance, dared to challenge his social status as the son of a dressmaker and a fisherman and became one of the most relevant designers.

Lourdes Iglesias, Jose Mari Goenaga, Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregi (responsible for ‘The infinite trench’) are the co-creators of this fiction, with the first acting as screenwriter and the other three will share the directing duties. I don’t know about you, but I’m already interested.

‘Nautilus’ and ‘Wedding Season’ already have protagonists

It is not the only European project that Disney + has in hand, or the only novelty, since the platform has announced that Shazad Latif to play Captain Nemo in ‘Nautilus’, the ten-episode series about the creation of Jules Verne.

Secondly Gavin Drea to star opposite Rosa Salazar in ‘Wedding Season’, a comic thriller that tells the story of Katie, a perfect bride we meet on her wedding day surrounded by the corpses of her new husband and family. Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbook and Omar Baroud round out the main cast.