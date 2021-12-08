There are already many video game companies that are beginning to look favorably on the world of NFTs. While Steam has a policy of retiring any dedicated game, Epic Games has opened the doors for developers to launch their projects with these features.

While some financial reports had pointed to intentions and nothing firm, Ubisoft was the first to take the step. The French company has announced the arrival of Quartz, a platform in beta phase that will be implemented in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The PC version will offer on December 9, 12 and 15 the first Free digits (Ubisoft’s name for in-game NFTs).

The idea is that each of the cosmetic elements in the form of NFT, the aforementioned Digits, have their own serial number, which makes them unique. Quartz may be used through a mobile application that will allow the connection between our financial funds and the Ubisoft games that use the Digits.

Another objective that the company wants to achieve is to be able to move the Digits between games and that they are not restricted only to Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Ubisoft reiterates that carrying any of the Digits does not entail playable improvements for the characters. It is also intended that in the future the statistics and personal achievements of the previous owners of the Digits are transferred to the new owner.

Ubisoft wanted to put the focus on how its team has achieved Quartz is energy efficient and environmentally friendly. According to those responsible, Quartz transactions “consume 1 million times less than a bitcoin transaction.”

Phil Spencer recently spoke out on NFTs, rejecting their presence in the industry. On the other hand, Geoff Keighley has already revealed that we will not see anything about this matter during The Game Awards 2021.