Today, November 22, has been the day chosen by WhatsApp to change its privacy policy in Europe: the new terms come into force within the European scope for all who use the applicationwhether or not they have accepted the notice of the changes. This notice will appear again in the form of a small message at the top of the WhatsApp chats.

2021 is going to be a year that will be well marked in companies like Facebook, both in the form of controversies and profound changes at the business level. Facebook itself is now Meta, a multinational that will continue to manage the most popular services on the planet; like Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp itself. Precisely, the latter won one of the biggest controversies of 2021: its changes in the privacy policy. These changes now write a new chapter.

Greater detail for everything WhatsApp shares with Meta companies

Notice in the WhatsApp privacy changes that until now appeared in the application

The change in the privacy policy of WhatsApp is notorious, it is enough to contrast both texts: the previous one (January 4, 2021) and the current one (November 22, 2021). The update of the name of the matrix is ​​one of the novelties since WhatsApp refers at all times to Meta companies. Everything that the platform collects from the user and what it is used for is also detailed in detail.

Among the details entered in the privacy policy are a breakdown of all the data that WhatsApp collects for the newly named Meta. In themselves there should be no differences with respect to the previous policy, although now there is greater clarity for the user. Since WhatsApp must comply with European data protection legislation (GDPR), the new privacy policy for Europe is different from the one that prevails in the rest of the world; It is not for nothing that a different company offers it: WhatsApp Ireland Limited for European territory and WhatsApp LLC for the rest.

The most delicate section is “How we work together with other Meta companies“WhatsApp details in it everything that the user shares with other companies of the multinational just for using the application:

Phone number used to register WhatsApp.

Device ID.

Mobile model.

Android version.

WhatsApp app version.

Country phone code and network code.

User configuration and if he accepted the conditions of use.

When WhatsApp was last used.

WhatsApp account registration date.

Time of the activities carried out in the app.

The new change in the privacy policy of WhatsApp has come into effect on November 22 in Europe. It affects all users, whether or not they have voluntarily accepted the new policy. WhatsApp will inform you of the new conditions in your application.

