Imagine being on a plane that takes off a few minutes after January 1, when the new year arrives, and landing hours later in another city. But you see the date and it seems like you’ve traveled back in time: it’s December 31 again. How is this possible?

It is not science fiction, nor is it the plot of a series of mysteries and time travel. This is what happened to the passengers of the Air China Flight 625, which took off two hours after January 1, 2022 in Beijing and landed 11 hours and 14 minutes later, on December 31, 2021 at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The explanation is simple and has to do with the direction of the Earth’s rotation and the way we assign time zones. Between the coast of Asia and the west coast of the United States, the Pacific Ocean crosses the international date change line.

That is why, when crossing it from America to Asia through the Pacific Ocean, the date must go one day ahead, so that miss a day. But if this line is crossed from Asia in the direction of America, the date must be delayed one day, that is to say, we won one day. The reason is that the Earth rotates in the direction of west to east, and the time zones add one hour each until accumulating the 24 hours that make up a full day.

In the case of flight 625 of Air China, it crossed the international date change line from west to east – flying from Beijing to Los Angeles – and in doing so, the date was delayed and going from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2021. In addition, thanks to the 17-hour difference between one city and another, the flight landed at 21:34. Thus, its passengers had the opportunity to celebrate the arrival of 2022 for the second time.

More flights that took off on January 1, 2022 but landed in 2021

The flight of Air China You are not alone in experiencing these sorts of radical schedule changes when crossing the international date change line. The CX880 from Cathay pacific, which travels from Hong Kong, also to Los Angeles, would have experienced the same effect, had it not been canceled. Don’t worry, the passengers were relocated and the flight will resume on January 3, although its occupants will land on January 2.

There is also the flight of United Airlines 200. It travels from Guam to Honolulu, taking off at 9:15 AM on January 1, 2022 and landing nonstop at 8:06 PM on December 31, 2021. The same is true for flight 32 from Air China, which took off eight minutes after the year 2022 started from Taipei and landed in Vancouver at 5:55 p.m. on December 31, 2021, with plenty of time for the people who were on the plane to get ready again to celebrate the new Year.

It is possible that some passengers were not clear that they would “travel in time” to be able to celebrate the arrival of the new year twice, yes. But many do take those flights to experience the party twice.